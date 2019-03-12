Former Horton Mayor Tim Lentz bristled with bitterness as he appraised the indifference of state officials, ownership failings and lives placed in jeopardy by the closing of his community's only medical care provider.

Horton Community Hospital halted operations Tuesday after struggling for months with overdue utility bills, supply shortages and weekslong gaps in pay for the hospital's 50 employees.

"We're in trouble today," Lentz said. "We're in trouble right now. Not six weeks from now, not six hours from now. We're in trouble right now. This is happening as we speak. The ambulance has already been diverted to Hiawatha."

Richard Brown, a doctor and chief of staff at the hospital, said the closing of the hospital wasn't a surprise. For many weeks, Brown said, staff has worked closely with the Kansas Attorney General's Office and Kansas Department of Health and Environment in search of a way to remain open.

"It's been an honor to take care of this community," Brown said. "The heart of this community is beyond reproach. I can tell you nothing I've ever seen on this planet compares to the dedication."

Lentz, who was mayor of the small northeast Kansas town for more than a decade, said Jorge Perez should be locked in jail for the failure to pay employees who continued to show up while Perez offered "smoke and mirrors."

Perez, whose business empire includes the LLC that owns the Horton hospital and the management company EmpowerHMS, has been the subject of scrutiny for the financial failings of multiple hospitals and a federal lawsuit alleging an illegal billing scheme.

Lentz predicted the lives of state officials will go on like normal while the Horton community erodes.

"I think it's a crock of (expletive) that our state officials stand around with their hands in their pants and do nothing," Lentz said.

C.J. Grover, spokesman for the attorney general's office, said the office has an ongoing investigation into the hospital.

"We have no further comment at this time," Grover said.

Management of the hospital was transferred earlier this year from EmpowerHMS to iHealthcare. Several other Kansas hospitals associated with EmpowerHMS have struggled financially, including the Oswego hospital that closed last month.

The Horton hospital is owned by CAH Acquisition Co. #3 LLC, which is affiliated with EmpowerHMS through Perez.

In a recent letter to employees, iHealthcare chief operating officer David Bingaman said all revenue made by the hospital is controlled by its owner. The hospital would be on the road to recovery, Bingaman said, if iHealthcare had taken over management sooner than Feb. 6.

"We know you are suffering, and iHealthcare has dedicated itself to rectifying this untenable situation," Bingaman said.

John Calhoon, city administrator and chief of police for Horton, said the hospital recently made a hand-delivered partial payment on a utility bill that was nearly two months overdue. A new invoice went out at the start of March, which he expects will go unpaid.

"It's not anything that any of us wanted to happen," Calhoon said, "but we just have to move forward from here."

Brown said he hopes the hospital employees will "find jobs where they get paid." He expressed concern for surrounding medical facilities that are about to get busy.

Horton residents will have to travel 12 miles north to get medical care at Hiawatha Community Hospital. Lentz said he hopes the Hiawatha hospital will open a clinic in Horton.

The community has rallied behind hospital employees, donating food and other items, Lentz said.

"These people have shown up tirelessly," Lentz said, "and at the and of the day, all they get is a swift kick in the ass."