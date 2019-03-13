Mason jars are all the rage these days. Scroll through Pinterest or the blogosphere and you’ll see them everywhere: in the fridge holding overnight oats, by the sink dispensing soap, on the counter waving tissues, in the cupboard storing dried beans, even up at the ceiling in a light fixture.

I’m not typically into trendy things, but I have to be honest -- if there is a glass jar involved, I’ll probably squeal in excitement.

I’m pretty sure my attachment to jars developed before so many home decorators and bloggers realized how awesome they are, but either way, the point remains. I love them.

They are the perfect canisters for lots of my pantry items, and their various shapes and sizes lend themselves marvelously to the task of leftover containment. You’ll even find my quart-jar-with-a-handle cup sitting around the house with my water all day every day.

So the wealth of possibilities in regards to canning jars is vast. But for me, the best part is still that they are canning jars — whether empty or full, they speak the promise of potential.

When Brian and I moved into the farmhouse a few weeks ago, I got to unpack some of my jars. It was one of the most intensely gratifying activities.

“The fruit room” has always been the long-term goal location for my canned goods. Until now, I have just stashed a box of jars over here and and a box of jars over there; I’ve still never seen my collection all in one place, since a friend still has last year’s harvest tucked on a ledge in her cellar and I think I still have a stash over by the washer in our old house.

Throughout the years, and with fluctuating levels of commitment, I’ve employed various methods of staying organized about my canned inventory. No matter how enthusiastic my intentions at the beginning of the canning season, however, somewhere along the way my system invariably vanishes. Just like the steam over my boiling water-bath canner, it’s here and then it’s gone. I get too caught up in the bustle of vegetable harvest and the symphony of sealed-jar-pops to take proper notes and remember where I lay my jars of bounty to rest.

The other problem is that my enthusiasm for gardening and subsequent canning tends to exceed the needs of two people who are not home all the time to eat it.

Take, for example, the year I did 53 pints of salsa. To be fair, I wasn’t sad about it, and it’s gone, but that was perhaps a little excessive.

I just “can” not help myself.

And now that means, as I’m gathering up my jars from all their places of hiding, I’m reunited with a few longlost treasures. Several jars of apricots from a neighbor’s bumper crop, jelly jars of rich pear butter heady with warm spices, a collection of zucchini-corn relish that seemed like a good idea until I didn’t know what to do with it. Ooh, and then there’s a surprise remnant of pizza sauce, canned applesauce for some reason (we always freeze it...I thought), and a jar of hot pepper marmalade that is making my mouth water in anticipation.

And there they all are, in beautiful rows of hard work and satisfaction. Life is good.

Amanda Miller writes a column about local foods for The Hutchinson News. She teaches classes at Apron Strings and makes cheese on her family’s dairy farm near Pleasantview. Reach her at hyperpeanutbutter@gmail.com