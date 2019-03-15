The Kansas Recreation and Park Association is encouraging Kansas residents to stay-cation in 2019 by visiting swim parks throughout the state.

Splash Across Kansas highlights 16 aquatic facilities across the state including Hays, Dodge City, Liberal, Salina, Manhattan and others.

Buyers purchase a Splash Across Kansas punch card for $40 to get two admissions into each facility. A $225 value, at an average $7 admission each, Sales for the Splash Across Kansas cards start March 15.

“Our members are looking forward to bringing this opportunity to Kansans, so they can experience more of what the state has to offer,” said Erika Devore, Kansas Recreation and Park Association’s executive director. “Whether families are traveling for sporting events or just planning fun day trips, we want all Kansans to incorporate stops at aquatic facilities across the state.”

The Splash Across Kansas program cards can be purchased on the KRPA website, www.krpa.org/store. Admission punch cards will be mailed out the week of May 6.

Besides Hays Aquatic Park, other participating aquatic facilities include Kenwood Cove Aquatic Park, Salina; Long Branch Lagoon, Dodge City; Adventure Bay Water Park, Liberal; Salt City Splash, Hutchinson; City Park Waterpark, Manhattan; Lawrence Outdoor Aquatic Center, Lawrence; Jones Aquatic Center, Emporia; College Hill Pool, Wichita; Midwest Health Aquatic Center, Topeka; Tomahawk Ridge Aquatic Center, Overland Park; Leawood Aquatic Center, Leawood; Gardner Aquatic Center, Gardner; Thomas A. Soetaert Aquatic Center, Shawnee; Indian Trails Aquatic Center, Lenexa; and Rock River Rapids, Derby.