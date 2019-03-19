Several pieces of expensive jewelry were taken during a residential burglary Monday in west Salina.

According to a report by Capt. Gary Hanus of the Salina Police Department, a Salina woman reported a robbery at a residence in the 600 block of West Walnut Street that occurred between 7:40 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday.

Reported missing from the residence was a gold wedding band with three diamonds valued at $2,500, a gold anniversary band with nine diamonds valued at $2,500, two amethyst necklaces valued at $2,000 each, along with several other pieces of jewelry, a laptop computer and a checkbook.

Total loss was estimated at $8,900. Hanus said the investigation is ongoing.