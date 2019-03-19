The general manager of Salina's Long John Sliver's restaurant, 1019 E. Crawford, was arrested Monday for allegedly robbing his own store and making up a story about being assaulted by a knife-wielding man in a ski mask.

Capt. Gary Hanus of the Salina Police Department reported that after an extensive interview with Salina police detectives Monday morning, Darius Harris, 26, of Salina, confessed to allegedly taking a bag of cash intended for a bank deposit, as well as money from the restaurant's cash register.

Harris, who Hanus said was general manager of the restaurant, originally told officers that he had come to work alone about 8:40 a.m. Sunday to prepare a bank deposit. As he was exiting the restaurant, Harris said he was confronted by a white male with long dark hair wearing a ski mask and a black hoodie, black pants and black shoes. Harris said the man ordered him back into the restaurant at knifepoint, took the deposit bag and cash in the register and then left on foot.

After an extensive investigation and interview, investigators determined Harris' story was "not adding up," Hanus said.

A subsequent search of Harris' residence and vehicle resulted in the recovery of $2,400 in cash taken from Long John Silver's, Hanus said.

Harris was arrested and faces recommended charges of felony theft and felony interference with a law enforcement officer.