McPherson Healthcare Foundation recently received a donation from Sunflower Bank’s Health Care Professional Program. This is a special fund established specifically to support those who provide quality health care to area residents.

Earnings for 2018 totaled $199.15.

“The McPherson Healthcare Foundation appreciates this annual initiative which illustrates Sunflower Bank’s commitment to health care and providers in our community,” said Amy Bower, director of development for the McPherson Healthcare Foundation.