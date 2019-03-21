NICKERSON — The Kansas State Department of Education gave the Challenge Award to Nickerson Elementary School for achievement in reading and math.

The award recognizes the Nickerson-South Hutchinson USD 309 school for outstanding achievement and uncommon accomplishment based on Kansas Assessment results, the sample size, and the socio-economic status of those taking the test, a school district press release stated. The Challenge Awards are designed to recognize Kansas schools that are making a notable difference in student achievement despite facing significant challenges in their school population, the release stated.