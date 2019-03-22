City staff members want Salina’s downtown to be a welcoming and vibrant place for artists, entertainers, and the public. Staff members are in the process of consulting with businesses, venues, organizations, and other stakeholders to revise the city’s code and simplify the permitting process for downtown performances.

Lauren Driscoll, Director of Community and Development Services for Salina, said the current process of obtaining approval can be difficult to navigate.

“Right now, if you want to hold an event in town, there are over 10 different areas of code that you have to go to, and each those has a different permitting process,” she said.

Driscoll hopes that once a new ordinance is adopted, applicants will only need to receive no more than two permits. The ordinance will need to address a number of issues, including parking and signage.

City staff from Salina Arts & Humanities as well as Community and Development Services are leading the revision process. The first of 11 stakeholder meetings was held earlier this month. The next stakeholder meeting, which will be open to the public, will be from 6-8 p.m. April 3 in the large conference room on the second floor of the Smoky Hill Museum, 211 W. Iron.

A draft ordinance is planned to be available for review by the stakeholder committee, legal counsel, and the public in October. Following the completion of the stakeholder meetings, eight citizen advisory boards will review the draft.

The Salina City Commission is scheduled to consider the proposed ordinance Dec. 2 and Dec. 9, along with related policies and procedures.

For more information, contact Driscoll at lauren.driscoll@salina.org or 309-5715.