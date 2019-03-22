Spring Break for kids and parents bring all sorts of challenges. When my kids were younger and out of school, we would try to fill our days with rest, being outside as much as possible and making art! I think these activities are still important for all of us.

The Hutchinson Art Center is providing creative classes during the spring break week for the young person in your home. These hour-long classes range in mediums from painting to collage and other creative projects.

Spring Art Camp begins March 25-27. Classes are divided into two grade levels. Grades 1-4 have art class from 9-10 a.m. and grades 5-8 have their class from 11 a.m. to noon.

The different art projects and days are as follows:

Monday, March 25: Sculpting Pinch Pot Planters and Water Bottle Wind SpiralsTuesday, March 26: Crafting Paper Lanterns and SculpturesWednesday, March 27: Painting with PointillismThursday, March 28: Still-life Drawing: Draw What You See, Not What You KnowFriday, March 29: Colorful Collage with Black Silhouette

The cost is $4 per student per day. There is a limit of 24 students per session with availability on a first-come, first served basis.

Contact the art center for more info and openings by calling 620-663-1081. The Hutchinson Art Center is located at 405 N. Washington St. in Hutchinson.

Clayworks One Door North Gallery

Now at Claywork’s One Door North Gallery in McPherson, local Hutchinson based artists Jennifer Rugg and Diana Heim-Johnson are showing their paintings through the end of April. I have known both these women since I first moved to Hutchinson. They are part of an art group called The Paper Ladies. They had regular meetings and creative sessions together that would spark each others’ imaginations.

The Paper Ladies are some of the most creative people I know, with curious natures and an eye for beauty. I have always admired their openness to simply being creative and not afraid to try new things and new materials. Paper, collage, found objects and painting all fall in their realm of exploration. The work being shown is mostly paintings, with some mixed media woven in the work. The art of Rugg and Heim-Johnson is bright and colorful and well worth a trip to see.

Claywork’s One Door North Gallery, 107 N Main St., McPherson, is open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Spring Consignment Art Auction

You are all invited to the Hutchinson Art Center’s Spring Consignment Art Auction! Starting March 25 through the auction date of March 30, you can come into the main gallery at the art center and view the works to be auctioned. Give yourself some time to browse the 120 works of fine art from regional artists. Many styles and mediums are highlighted in this auction.

Christopher Britton is coordinating this event and has been hosting art auctions for many years. This is the third year for the Consignment Auction at the center. Britton knows art, especially regional art. He has been a local estate sale coordinator for over 25 years, specializing in antiques and artworks. Britton is always excited to present these auctions, even though behind the scenes there is a lot of work. Though Britton enjoys seeing all the artwork that is brought in, not all work is accepted to the auction. There are guidelines to follow and decisions to be made about which artwork has value and will sell to the community.

At past auctions, work from regional celebrities such as Sandzen and Raymer have sold for upwards of $20,000, but in a grouping of so many pieces, there is art available at various price points, possibly with something in your range! Work of local artists can be viewed and purchased, such as Cozette Cristian, Mary Welch, Pat Potucek, Mace John and myself! The proceeds from the consignment auction benefit the art center and a portion also goes back to the person who donated the piece, if they requested some of the funds.

Collectors from Hutchinson and outlying areas will be coming to the auction to purchase work.

Patrick Calvillo, director at the Hutchinson Art Center, sees the consignment auction as a “Good opportunity for people to sell and buy work. Making local, regional and international art available to the local community and also educating the public on local and regional talent.”

For those who may want to come, but feel they cannot afford to purchase art, there is room for you here as well. This is an amazing time to view art and learn about the artists and the work, as each artists bio will be presented and discussed. Calvillo also shares that it is a great experience to simply show up and support the arts.

“With so much interaction online and physically removed, this is an opportunity to interact with the art community and others. Teaching people with little experience about art is a main goal of the Art Center’s mission,” Calvillo said.

Come to the event to learn more and mingle with some other art aficionados. The doors open at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 30 and the auction starts at 11 a.m. There will be concessions and lunch available to purchase on site and plenty of seating for everyone.

Jennifer Randall, a Hutchinson artist and organizer of Third Thursday, writes an arts and entertainment column for The Hutchinson News. Reach her at jenrandallart@yahoo.com.