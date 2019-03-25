

Feeding the Future with Forgotten Foods: 7 p.m., McPherson College campus. Professor Sayed Azam-Ali will speak in Brown Auditorium about his work with the Forgotten Foods Network, an initiative that aims to nourish the world population into the future. In his presentation, Professor Azam-Ali will explore how forgotten foods and the “forgotten” crops from which they are produced can help nourish a global population on a hotter planet without destroying the natural resources on which we all depend.

2019 Spring Break Camp: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Hutchinson Zoo, 6 Emerson Loop East, Carey Park, Hutchinson. Send your kindergarten through sixth-grade students to the zoo on March 25-29 as we explore the myths, mysteries, and misconceptions of the animal kingdom! Activities include games, crafts, zoo tours, keeper chats, snacks, and more. Register online or in the gift shop to reserve your spot. Tickets at www.hutchinsonzoo.org

Spring Art Camp: 9 to noon, Hutchinson Art Center 405 N. Washington St. Camp begins March 25-27. Classes are divided into two grade levels. Grades 1-4 have art class from 9-10 a.m. and grades 5-8 have their class from 11 a.m. to noon. Monday, March 25 is Sculpting Pinch Pot Planters and Water Bottle Wind Spirals. The cost is $4 per student per day. There is a limit of 24 students per session with availability on a first-come, first served basis. Contact the art center for more info and openings by calling (620) 663-1081.

