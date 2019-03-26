The LBGTQ community is upset with the decision by the Methodist church not to rewrite the discipline concerning gay rights. But we need to look at the truth of the matter.

If we profess to be Christians, we need to believe that the Bible is the infallible word of God. In that belief, we must know that homosexuality is a sin. This is told to us in many places in the Bible. Leviticus 18:22. Leviticus 2:13. 1 Corinthians 6:9-10. 1 Timothy 1:10-11. Romans 1:18-27.

If we want to be a Christian, one of the first things that we need to do is confess that we are sinners. We pray to Jesus, ask him to come into our hearts and to cleanse us of our sins. We must be ready and willing to repent of our sins.

That is why Jesus died on the cross, to save us from our sins. God is a holy God and cannot look upon our sinful lives, so He gave Jesus to wash over us and so when God looks at us. He sees His son.

We can write any law we want and make anything good or legal, but that doesn’t change the way God thinks. We can feel better about ourselves and think we have safety in numbers, but God still considers us sinners.

As an individual, I want everybody to live happily and to eventually wind up in heaven. But as a Christian, I need to tell people that sinners will not go to heaven. Matthew 7:21 says, “Not everyone who says to Me, ‘Lord, Lord, shall enter the kingdom of heaven, but he who does the will of My Father in heaven.”

We cannot rewrite the Bible to suit our needs. Revelation 22:18-19 says why. “For I testify to everyone who hears the words of the prophecy of this book; if anyone adds to these things, God will add to him the plagues that are written in the book, and if anyone takes away from the words of the book of this prophecy, God shall take away his part from the Book of Life, from the holy city, and from the things which are written in this book.”

Danny Razak, Abillene