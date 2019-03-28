Today's Birthday (03/28/19). Educational opportunities abound this year. Professional doors open with focused determination and practice. Beautify your home this summer, before work concerns require focus and resolution. Your career takes off next winter, leading to a domestic change. Apply what you're learning for creative practical solutions.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Discipline with words and actions can help you realize a professional dream. It's easier to clear up misunderstandings, with Mercury in Pisces stationing direct. Communication barriers dissolve.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is a 7 -- Long-distance travels or studies come together with diligent preparation. Make plans and strategies. Make notes, observations and reports. Learn through experience. Build a fun project.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is an 8 -- A collaborative effort generates income with steady efforts. Build a dream with your partner. Contribute your time and talents. Coordination comes naturally, with Mercury direct.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Share a dream with your partner. Realize it through teamwork. With Mercury direct now, it's easier to brainstorm, negotiate, collaborate and network.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Learn from the competition. Practice your moves and stay light on your feet. Traffic flows better, with Mercury direct. It's easier to travel and launch projects.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Make promises with someone you love. Build a romantic vision together one step at a time. Money, invoices and payments flow freely, with Mercury direct.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Domestic misunderstandings resolve easily. Lines of communication clear up, with Mercury direct. It's easier to persuade, compromise and reach consensus. Family conversations generate valuable ideas.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- An obstacle or barrier evaporates. It's easier to concentrate and communicate, with Mercury direct for the next three months. Write and get your message out farther.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 9 -- Creative muses sing to you, with Mercury direct now. Articulate your feelings. Put love into your work and your cash flow velocity increases.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is a 9 -- You can advance a personal dream. Express the future you want to create for your family. Share your visions. Communication channels open, with Mercury direct. Speak up.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is a 6 -- Enjoy soothing routines and rituals. Peace and quiet behind closed doors invites productivity and restoration. It's easier to learn, with Mercury direct. Write, post and publish.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Contribute to a team project. Confusion diminishes noticeably, with Mercury direct. Discuss finances, budgets and logistics. You can work faster together. Raise the tempo.