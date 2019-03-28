Today's installment of Throwback Thursday takes us to the block of West Sherman Avenue on the south side. After World War II, Ivo W. Parrott built a new building in 1946 at 25-29 West Sherman and started a tire business but also sold a variety of other things, such as appliances and televisions.

After a 46-year run, that business closed. In 1987, Dale Smyres had Downtown Auto Center located there until 1989.

In 1991, Gary Wright opened a Kansasland Tire Store there, which he still owns with K.B. & W Partnership of Wichita. It is managed by Ace Everett.