SOCCER

SALINA SOUTH 9, NEWTON 0: At McPherson, Salina South closed out the McPherson Invitational by shutting out Newton in the tournament’s fifth-place contest on Friday afternoon.

The Cougars (3-2) got goals from seven different players and took control early with three goals in the first 10 minutes.

Alexa Nunemaker’s goal in the second minute put South in front, with Alex Liles getting the first of her three assists. A Madalyn Crow goal in the fifth minute and another from Liles in the ninth made it 3-0 and the score stayed there until halftime.

Liles had her second goal and Brooke Renshaw had back-to-back goals to make it 6-0 midway through the second half. Morgan Fischer, Katie Taylor and Brooklynn Needham each had a goal in the final 15 minutes to close out the scoring.

GENERAL

EVENTS POSTPONED BY WEATHER: Friday’s rain showers forced the postponement of several athletic events involving Saline County teams.

Both Salina South and Salina Central were scheduled to compete at the Junction City Invitational track and field meet Friday. That event has been rescheduled for Monday, April 8.

Central’s softball and baseball doubleheaders at Goddard on Friday have been postponed, with no makeup date announced.

South’s softball and baseball doubleheaders at Andover were postponed Friday and both rescheduled for Friday, April 19.

Southeast of Saline baseball and softball doubleheaders at Smoky Valley were postponed on Friday. Those games will now be played on Thursday, April 4 at Lindsborg, with baseball starting at 3 p.m. and softball at 3:30.

Little River baseball and softball doubleheaders at Ell-Saline were postponed Friday, with no makeup date announced.

The threat of inclement weather has also led to the postponement and cancellation of several events scheduled for Saturday.

The Salina Central Dual Tournament at the Central High tennis courts has been cancelled.

Kansas Wesleyan’s baseball series with Avila, originally scheduled for Friday and Saturday, will now be held Sunday and Monday. The teams will play a doubleheader on Sunday starting at 2 p.m., with a single game Monday at 11 a.m.

Kansas Wesleyan’s softball doubleheader with McPherson on Saturday has been postponed, with no makeup date announced.

Kansas Wesleyan’s men’s and women’s tennis teams have cancelled their Saturday matches with Williams Woods.