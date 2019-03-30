The Salina Liberty will go after their first victory of the young Champions Indoor Football season Saturday against the team that ended their 2018 campaign.

After debuting with a 63-57 loss last week at Amarillo, the Liberty face the Sioux City Bandits in a North Division battle at the Tony's Pizza Events Center. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

It was Sioux City that beat the Liberty last year in the North Division championship game after the teams tied for the regular-season division title. It will be the 2019 opener for the Bandits, who beat the Sioux City (Neb.) Stampede 35-18 last week in an exhibition game.

The Liberty got off to a fast start last week at Amarillo, leading 20-7 after one quarter and were still up by three early in the fourth quarter before the Venom took over.

Quarterback Andrew Jackson completed 21 of 35 passes for 259 yards and six touchdowns with two interceptions in the opener and Tracy Brooks rushed for 74 yards and two scores for Salina. But the Liberty turned the ball over three times while the Venom had none.

Defensive end Travis Taylor led the way defensively for the Liberty with seven tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks. Tackle Dana Harris made five stops with one tackle for loss.

It was defense that led the way last week in Sioux City's exhibition victory, limiting the Stampede to 140 yards total offense. Zac Schleuger had 16 tackles, including five sacks and a safety for the Bandits.

Quarterbacks Cory Murphy and rookie Antwan Washington both saw action at quarterback for the Bandits.

After opening at Amarillo last week, the Liberty plays six of its next eight games at home before closing with three straight on the road.