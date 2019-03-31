When a Suzuki motorcycle rep came calling at an Inman gas station in the late 1960s, Gary Ely decided to “give it a whirl” and establish a dealership in the area, said his son Darrell.

Gary launched the business out of the gas station which had been started by his father, Gene Ely.

When Gene retired in 1979, after running the business for some 34 years, Gary relocated it to Hutchinson. By then, Darrell Ely said, it had shifted to the Kawasaki motorcycle brand.

Darrell worked for his father before going off to college, earning a marketing degree from Kansas State University, and then spent a couple of years in the Kansas City area.

It didn’t take him long, however, Darrell said, to figure out joining the family business was the way to go. He joined the company full-time in 1993.

Today Darrell handles the day-to-day running of the business at 929 E. Fourth Ave., which is the oldest Kawasaki dealership in the state.

Over the years, the company has added lines of several other motorized products, including mowers, and expanded in size a couple of times.

A fourth generation, Darrell’s son Cody, is also now working there while taking classes at Hutchinson Community College and preparing to head off to K-State.

The business, Ely’s Kawasaki, is the Hutchinson / Reno County Chamber of Commerce Small Business of the Month for March.

While they still carry a line of new motorcycles, the business also offers both new and used cruisers, dirt bikes, scooters, all-terrain vehicles and four-wheel “side-by-sides.”

When there was a downturn in the motorcycle market, Darrell said, they added a line of Dixon riding mowers.

That line also expanded over the years and now includes new and used mowers, trimmers, snow blowers and other lawn and garden equipment in a variety of brands, including Toro and Husqvarna.

“We work on all the stuff too,” Darrell said, with half their staff dedicated to sales and half to maintenance and repair. “We do most good name brand stuff.”

During January and February, they offer to pick up mowers for free, service them, and return them to the customers to help get through that seasonal slump.

The business has about a 4,000-square-foot showroom and equal space devoted to the shop.

His employees all have some longevity with the company, having worked there 5-, 10- and 20-plus years, Darrell said.

“We’re a family owned business and we do it all,” said Darrell, 48. “When you deal with us, you deal with the people that own it and run it. We’re here all the time.”

The company keeps a close eye on inventory and when sales in the showroom slow down, they will look at selling items on eBay.

“This is a fourth generation family-owned business and we’re proud to be located in Hutchinson,” Ely said. “We’re a company who puts family and customers first.”