

Hutchinson Community Blood Drive: noon to 7 p.m. Monday, First Presbyterian Church gym, 201 E Sherman St, Hutchinson. Walk-ins welcome or schedule an appointment for this drive at redcrossblood.org. The drive is also open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday at 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Get Everyone Outdoors Month: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Dillon Nature Center, 3002 E 30th Ave, Hutchinson. Get everyone outdoors with our annual GEO Month at Dillon Nature Center. Free and low-cost, family-friendly events all April long to celebrate time in the great outdoors. Check out the line-up on the DNC Facebook page.

WTF (What the Freak) Event + Food Crawl: 6 p.m. Monday, McPherson Museum & Arts Foundation, 1111 E Kansas Ave, McPherson. Tickets at www.mcphersonmuseum.com. Does the McPherson Museum have a one-headed, two-bodied piglet? The only way to find out is to attend the WTF (What the Freak) Event + Food Crawl on Monday, April 1. This unique fundraiser will feature weird, unusual or bizarre artifacts from the museum’s collection. Freaky details for the come-and-go event include a 6:01 – 9:13 p.m. event time and $40.30 cost per person. Museum members receive a 10 percent discount. Each ticket is good for one admission, two drink tickets, appetizers from local restaurants and entertainment by Big Red Sam, the sing-a-long piano man. Must be 21 to attend.

