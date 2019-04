EMS/FIRE Run Log

Sunday, March 24

1:20 a.m. Medical Emergency 1000 block College.

1:49 p.m. Medical Emergency 600 block North C.

4:48 p.m. Medical Emergency 400 block W. Sumner.

4:54 p.m. Grass Fire 400 block S. US 81.

9:58 p.m. Carbon Monoxide 600 block Sykes.

Monday, March 25

2:42 a.m. Medical Emergency 2900 block North A.

5:06 a.m. Medical Trauma Kansas Turnpike.

5:25 a.m. Medical Emergency 600 block N. Blaine.

12:28 p.m. Medical Emergency 700 block North A.

1:43 p.m. Medical Emergency 1000 block N. Blaine.

2:42 p.m. Check Burning 500 block N. US 81.

4:02 p.m. Disregarded Enroute 1500 block S. Broadway.

7:35 p.m. Medical Emergency 1700 block North A.

10:48 p.m. Transfer to Wichita.

Tuesday, March 26

8:08 a.m. Medical Emergency Oxford.

1:33 p.m. Medical Trauma 2000 block E. 12th.

1:55 p.m. Medical Emergency 1100 block W. 8th.

3:18 p.m. Grass Fire 1000 block W. Mill.

6:48 p.m. Medical Trauma Oxford.

Wednesday, March 27

6:30 a.m. Medical Emergency 100 block Melody Lane.

10:21 a.m. Medical Emergency 1000 block E. 16th.

11:21 a.m. Medical Alarm 100 block W. 19th.

12:20 p.m. Medical Trauma 1300 block North A.

6:20 p.m. Medical Emergency 500 block W. Lincoln.

6:43 p.m. Transfer to Wichita.

Thursday, March 28

2:09 a.m. Medical Emergency 500 block E. Harvey.

9:45 a.m. Medical Emergency 500 block E. Harvey.

10:11 a.m. Medical Trauma 400 block South C.

7:57 p.m. Medical Emergency 600 block Sylvan.

9:10 p.m. Natural Gas Odor 700 block N. Gardner.

11:01 p.m. Medical Emergency 500 block E. Lincoln.

11:43 p.m. Medical Trauma Caldwell.

Friday, March 29

9:42 a.m. Lift Assist 1000 block E. Lincoln.

11:30 a.m. Medical Alarm 1500 block North C.

12:08 p.m. Medical Trauma 4th & Ash.

5:10 p.m. Medical Trauma 700 block E. 60th Avenue.

Saturday, March 30

8:31 a.m. Disregarded Enroute Belle Plaine.

10:25 a.m. Vehicle Accident 100 block N. Washington.

10:37 a.m. Medical Emergency 800 block N. Washington.

9:50 p.m. Transfer to Wichita.

Sunday, March 31

8:16 a.m. Medical Emergency 1000 block N. Blaine.

10:30 a.m. Medical Emergency 500 block N. Seneca.

12:15 p.m. Medical Emergency 600 block E. Hillside.

2:37 p.m. Medical Emergency 800 block N. Woodlawn.

3:58 p.m. Medical Emergency Oxford.

4:13 p.m. Medical Emergency 800 block E. 16th.

5:24 p.m. Medical Trauma 500 block E. 4th.

5:53 p.m. Medical Emergency 600 block E. Hillside.