Friday, March 29

Officers took a Suspicious Activity report in the 800 blk N. Woodlawn.

Tony W. Thurber, 19, was arrested and charged with Possession of Marijuana.

Aaron P. Froman, 36, was arrested and charged with Driving While License Suspended and issued a Notice to Appear for Unlawful use of Turn Signal.

Officers investigated Making False Information in the 1800 blk E. 16th.

Saturday, March 30

Non-Injury Accident involving a vehicle driven by Garnett H. Craig, 90. Craig was issued a Notice to Appear for Inattentive Driving.

Anita L. Nelson, South Haven, was issued a Notice to Appear for Speeding.

David J. Seyfert, 20, was issued a Notice to Appear for Speeding.

Halee M. Barnett, 21, Udall, was issued a Notice to Appear for Speeding.

Tee J. Graves, 25, was issued a Notice to Appear for Speeding.

Kelly R. Sewell, 45, was issued a Notice to Appear for Speeding.

James R. G. Martin, 31, was issued a Notice to Appear for Driving While License Suspended.

Officers took a Suspicious Activity report in the 1000 blk Shadylane Ct.

Austin L. Mayo, 24, was issued a Notice to Appear for Lighting Violation and Window Tint Violation.

James F. Nogalski, 52, Tulsa, Ok, was issued a Notice to Appear for Speeding.

Zander R. Vargas, 17, was issued a Notice to Appear for Defective Headlight.

Sunday, March 31

Officers conducted a Public Assist in the 1000 blk N. Blaine.

Chad A. Koehler, 42, was issued a Notice to Appear for Speeding.

Officers responded to a Suicide Threat in the 800 blk N. Woodlawn.

Officers investigated Criminal Damage to Property in the 1300 blk N. A.



