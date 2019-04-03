SOCCER

GOODARD EISENHOWER 4, SALINA SOUTH 2: At Goddard, South's led in each half, but Eisenhower scored three straight goals to close out the match and end the Cougars' two-game winning streak.

South (3-3) opened the scoring in the 23rd minute on a Sarah Schrage goal with an assist from Morgan Fischer, only to have Eisenhower tied it in the 35th on an Emma Franklin goal.

Less than a minute into the second half, the Cougars again took the lead on a Fischer penalty kick, but from there it was all Eisenhower. The Tigers evened it again in the 54th minute on another Franklin strike, then went in front for the first time in the 70th on an unassisted goal by Emma Schaffer.

Brianna Henning iced it in the 80th minute. Eisenhower had nine shots on goal to three for South.

TENNIS

CASSEL LEADS SOUTH BOYS: At Emporia, Salina South got a 10th-place singles finish from Cayden Cassel and the Cougars finished ninth as at team in the Emporia Invitational.

Cassel went 2-2 on the day, to lead the Cougars, who also got 14th place in doubles from Ethan Faunce and Connor Talbott (1-3). South got 17th place from both Griffin Peterson in singles and the team of Miles Hammond and Donovan Reeves in doubles.

KNIGHTS TAKES SIXTH, COUGARS SEVENTH: At Ellsworth, Bobby Pace (2-2) in No. 2 singles and the No. 2 doubles team of Clayton Bailey and Nathan McDonnell both took fourth Tuesday to lead Salina South in the Ellsworth Invitational.

Trace Leners and Charlie Skidmore (2-2) took fifth in No. 1 for Sacred Heart.

Central Plains won the team title with 54 points, Sacred Heart was sixth with 23 and South seventh with 14.

Calvin Hemmer (1-3) was sixth in No. 1 singles for Sacred Heart and Kobe Douglas and Andrew Mosher (1-3) sixth in No. 2 doubles. South got seventh place from Brandon Woodall (1-2) in No. 1 singles and from Keegan Exline and Isaac Frost (1-2) in No. 1 doubles.

GOLF

KWU'S SAYYALINH SIXTH: At Winfield, Kansas Wesleyan's women sent two golfers to the Mounbuilder Classic and both placed in the top 10.

Kristen Sayyalinh shot a 90 on Tuesday to finish sixth with a 171 total, while teammate Mikaela Johnson had a solid second-round 84 to take seventh at 174.

Oklahoma took the team title with a two-day score of 673, led by individual medalist Korena Aills' 156.