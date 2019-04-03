Speaker will be Chase Galle, 2009 PHS graduate and current co-owner of J.A. Knight and Sons, Inc. in Pratt.

The Pratt High School Scholarship Recognition Committee is once again hosting the annual scholarship banquet to be held at the Municipal Building on Monday, April 15th, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. Please plan to attend the banquet to honor the academic achievements of USD382 students and to listen to guest speaker, Chase Galle, 2009 PHS graduate and co-owner of J.A. Knight and Sons, Inc, a local contracting and construction company.

Please email 382scholarshipcommittee@gmail.com to make advanced reservations for the 45th annual banquet at $12 each. The theme for this year, and in celebration of our speaker’s accomplishments, is “Constructing Greenback Greatness.”

Galle graduated from Pratt High School in 2009, and from there he attended Kansas State University. At K-State, he earned a degree in Construction Science and Management. Chase is now co-owner of J.A. Knight and Sons, and he has also been a part of several large projects in south central Kansas, including the Pratt Regional Medical Center renovation and the White’s Foodliner Construction project in St. John. The son of Jack and Belinda Galle, Chase is married to his high school sweetheart, Heather (Goertz) Galle, and all reside in Pratt.

Plan to enjoy this celebration of local achievement for our students and with Chase’s message. Please email as soon as possible, since the committee is finalizing reservations.



