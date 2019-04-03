I have often thought about Layne’s comments from his Feb. 26 column concerning President Trump. If I may, I would like to quote a portion of his thoughts from that day and respond.

Layne wrote, “I did promise to daily pray for him. That I did and will continue to do. Now President's Day has passed but I must say that my dismay, disdain, and disfavor toward the current POTUS has only deepened. My prayers obviously have had little effect.”

Perhaps God has lost faith in Layne, as so many of we readers have known for so many years and writings by this person. He is unable to write a column without ‘judging’ others. Hopefully, The News will recognize this and replace him. Maybe then he'll have time to work one-on-one with God and he can hope that his words will be heard in heaven. No guarantees!

Art Henry

Hutchinson