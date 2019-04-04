Sheriff Office News

Arrests

• 10:20 a.m. Monday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Kenneth Manning, 39, Osawatomie, on a Franklin County warrant for failure to appear.

• 11 a.m. Monday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Brett Snider, 28, Richmond, on a Franklin County probation violation warrant.

• 12:58 p.m. Monday, 4800 block of Louisiana Road, Baldwin City, Tyler Dixon, 18, Baldwin City, for criminal damage to property.

• 6:38 p.m. Monday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Alex Bishop, 21, Ottawa, on a Franklin County warrant for failure to appear.

• 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Vincent Baker, 52, Wichita, on a Franklin County failure to appear warrant.

• 3:50 p.m. Tuesday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Kellie Jean Cline, 42, Wichita, on a Franklin County failure to appear warrant.

• 7:54 p.m. Tuesday, 2100 block of Alabama Terrace, Michael Penland, 20, Quenemo, on a Coffey County warrant.

• 9:35 p.m. Tuesday, 500 block of Monroe St., Pomona, Jeremiah Leach, 22, Pomona, for criminal damage to property.

Incident

• 6:13 p.m. Monday, 3600 block of I-35, Ottawa, an Ottawa Sanitation truck caught fire while in operation.

Theft

• 10:44 a.m. Monday, 4800 block of Arkansas Road, Pomona, a 62-year-old Pomona male reported the theft of a check from of his mailbox.

Accident

• 4:15 p.m. Monday, 1200 S. Eisenhower Avenue, Barbara Owen, 57, Ottawa, was stopped in her 2008 Chevrolet Impala when her vehicle was sideswiped by a 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Julian Jackson, 20, of Ottawa.

• 8:37 p.m. Monday, 3900 block of I-35, Katie Hawkins, 30, Ottawa, was southbound in a 2005 Toyota Highlander when her vehicle struck a deer.

Ottawa Police Department News

Arrests

• 12:25 a.m. Tuesday, 200 block of W. Third St., Ottawa, Lucas Simpkins, 39, Ottawa, for a City of Ottawa warrant.

• 9:49 a.m. Tuesday, 400 block of W. Second St., Ottawa, Wendelyn Owens, 54, Ottawa, for battering a known 56-year-old Ottawa male.

• No Time Tuesday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Amanda Burk, 36, Garnett, on a City of Ottawa warrant.

Incidents

• 5 p.m. Monday, 400 block of S. Elm St., Ottawa, a 50-year-old Ottawa female was cited for harboring a vicious animal after her dog attacked another animal.

• 8:41 p.m. Monday, 400 block of S. Main St., a 41-year-old Spring Hill male reported a 15-year-old Ottawa juvenile as a runaway.

• 1:21 p.m. Tuesday, 700 block of Tremont St., Ottawa, a 21-year-old Ottawa male reported being battered by a known 14-year-old Ottawa juvenile. The juvenile was issued a notice to appear.

• 5:50 p.m. Tuesday, 600 block of N. Cedar St., Ottawa, April Bond, 37, Ottawa, was issued a notice to appear after trespassing.

• 5:50 p.m. Tuesday, 600 block of N. Cedar St., Ottawa, Angel Powell, 47, was issued a notice to appear after creating a disturbance.

Theft

• 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, 700 block of S. Cypress St., Ottawa, a 26-year-old Ottawa female reported an unknown subject stole a bicycle.

Ottawa Fire Department News

• Firefighters assisted with three medical calls on Monday.