Federal lawmakers recently made a fitting salute to former U.S. Sen. Bob Dole.

Dole’s World War II military experience helped define a career that set an example for others, so it was appropriate to see a bill to elevate Dole from Army captain to colonel receive unanimous support in the U.S. House and U.S. Senate.

Seriously wounded during the war, Dole received two Purple Hearts and two Bronze Stars for valor. The Russell native entered politics after a long recovery and went on to make strong strides as a state and federal lawmaker with service in the Kansas Legislature and both chambers of Congress.

Now 95, Dole still is best known for his contributions in the U.S. Senate, with an 11-year run as Senate majority and minority leader in the 1980s and 1990s.

His record of service and selfless approach should inspire policymakers at every level. You didn’t have to agree with Dole’s political positions, after all, to admire his leadership, determination and effectiveness as a legislator.

Dole considered the art of compromise essential to democracy — an approach that’s been lost in a political climate of extreme partisanship. The all-or-nothing approach embraced by many lawmakers has blocked progress in Washington, D.C., and statehouses nationwide — Kansas included. Dole himself questioned whether he’d fit in the current political environment.

Unlike so many others in political power today, Dole knew the importance of reaching across the aisle. He crafted deals with many Democrats, most notably on Social Security and the Americans with Disabilities Act.

As for military-related contributions, Dole co-sponsored bills to improve veteran benefits, boost accountability for missing members of the armed forces and recognize women veterans.

During the 1970s, Dole also joined millions of Americans who wore a metal bracelet with the name of a serviceman captured or missing during the Vietnam War. Dole chose to wear a bracelet honoring John McCain (he’d met his father), who later would become a fellow Republican congressman.

Not surprisingly, Dole summed up the push to promote him to colonel as a shared honor with his comrades in arms. Experience in the military does indeed drive home the importance of cooperation as a way to achieve progress.

All Americans should consider the positive example set by Dole, and follow his lead.

GateHouse Kansas