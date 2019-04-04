Two men were acquitted of first-degree murder by a jury Thursday in a January 2018 shooting that left a 31-year-old man dead.

Logan Bartley, 20, of Topeka, and Vincent Gonzalez-Rook, 21, of Silver Lake, were found not guilty of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery.

They were convicted of felony theft.

On Jan. 11, 2018, Topeka police responded to a shooting at the Best Western motel at 700 S.W. Fairlawn Road. The victim, Jesse Lee McFall, was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

According to testimony during a preliminary hearing, Gonzalez-Rook and McFall got into a fight and Bartley shot McFall. Shawnee County District Judge Nancy Parrish said at the time that a jury would have to determine whether they acted in self-defense.

The trial began March 25 and ended Thursday morning, when the jury delivered the verdict.