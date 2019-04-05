MCPHERSON — Led by an individual title from Josh Norris, the Hays High boys’ golf team won the McPherson Invitational on Thursday at Turkey Creek Golf Course.

Norris fired a 71, edging Sacred Heart’s Tate Herrenbruck by a stroke.

The Indians, competing in their first tournament of the season, took the team by title by six shots over Sacred Heart.

Hays’ Tradgon McCrae placed sixth with a 73 while Jason Krannawitter was eighth with a 77 for the Indians.

The next tournament for Hays High will be April 13 at Garden City.