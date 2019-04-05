SALINA — The Newton-Hesston girls’ swimming team claimed five more state qualifiers Thursday at the Salina Invitational at the Salina South pool.

The team claimed a second-place team finish in both sections of competition. While swimmers compete once in each event, they are scored separately against Salina South and Salina Central. McPherson won against both teams, followed by Newton, Salina South or Salina Central, Manhattan, Valley Center and Salina Sacred Heart.

Newton now has all three relays qualified for state. Newton and Hesston also have qualified for a total of eight individual events.

Annika Senn won the 50-yard freestyle against both schools in 26.45, breaking the automatic state qualifying mark of 27.04. Senn won the 500-yard freestyle in 5:49.69, breaking the automatic state qualifying time of 5:58.23.

Addi Schroeder was first in the 100-yard freestyle in 56.04. Schroeder won the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:13.03, breaking the automatic qualifying time of 1:17.98. Schroeder has now qualified for state in three events.

The team of Schroeder, Jaden Anton, Ashley Salgado and Senn won the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:48.98, an 8.46-second time cut from the season opener. The time also broke the automatic state qualifying time of 1:53.42.

The team of Schroeder, Lauren Anton, Salgado and Senn won the 400-yard freestyle relay in 4:07.33.

Jaden Anton won the 200-yard individual medley in 2:34.76. She was second in the 100-yard butterfly in 1:09.68, a new state consideration time and just 1.53 seconds off the automatic qualifying time. Lauren Anton was third in the 100-yard butterfly in 1:13.24 and third against Central and second against South in the 200-yard individual medley in 2:36.46.

Acacia Penner was third in diving at 159.65. She finished second against Central and third against South in the 100-yard backstroke in 1:08.79, breaking the automatic state qualifying time by .11 seconds.

The team of Acacia Penner, Jaden Anton, Lauren Anton and Emily Penner took third in the 200-yard medley relay in 2:10.55.

Newton-Hesston competes today and Saturday at the Wichita Northwest Invitational. Diving is today and swimming is Saturday.

Salina Invitational

Thursday

Team scores vs. Salina Central — McPherson 565, Newton-Hesston 548, Salina Central 324, Manhattan 266, Valley Center 232, Salina Sacred Heart 38.

Team scores vs. Salina South — McPherson 580, Newton-Hesston 566, Salina South 296, Manhattan 280, Valley Center 252, Salina Sacred Heart 41.

Newton-Hesston results

x-exhibition

(place vs. Central-place vs. South)

200-yd. medley relay — 3-3. Newton A (A.Penner, J.Anton, L.Anton, E.Penner 2:10.55; 6-6. Newton B (Smith, Peters, Teeter, Rowe) 2:32.77, 9-9. Newton D (Grant, Roberson, Dorzweiler, Ballinger) 2:44.92-x, 11-11. Newton E (Aguilar, Frank, Cechova, Porter) 3:19.20-x.

200-yd. freestyle — 4-5. Crawford 2:33.16, 8-7. Arrowsmith 2:45.49, 9-8. Smith 3:08.05.

200-yd. individual medley — 1-1. J.Anton 2:34.76, 3-2. L.Anton 2:36.46, 4-3. Salgado 2:40.22.

50-yd. freestyle — 1-1. Senn 26.45, 9-9. Olson 30.54, 10-11. Chappell Deckert 33.33. Newton exhibitions: Rowe 32.78, Peters 32.79, Hatch 33.02, Dorzweiler 34.35, Oller 35.04, Ballinger 35.26, Thurber 37.00, Harder 37.13, Archibald 38.17, Aguilar 38.85, Grant 38.91, Kelley 29.08, Cechova 39.94, Toribio 40.12, Frank 41.21, Allen 42.49, James 42.49, Buller 45.05, Porter 48.91, Vucinic 50.53.

Diving — 3-3. A.Penner 159.65, 6-7. Stahl 134.45.

100-yd. butterfly — 2-2. J.Anton 1:09.68, 3-3. L.Anton 1:13.24, 7-6. E.Penner 1:27.27.

100-yd. freestyle — 1-1. Schroeder 56.04, 4-3. Salgado 1:03.88, 9-7. Crawford 1:07.92. Newton exhibitions: Olson 1:11.77, Arrowsmith 1:14.26, Chappell Deckert 1:18.12, Oller 1:20.56, Ballinger 1:22.90, Thurber 1:24.59, Aguilar 1:28.26, Grant 1:31.21, Harder 1:32.21, Frank 1:33.72, James 1:37.37, Allen 1:43.25, Porter 2:04.03.

500-yd. freestyle — 1-1. Senn 5:49.69, 6-5. Teeter 7:10.10, 9-8. Rowe 8:04.51.

200-yd. freestyle relay — 1-1. Newton A (Schroeder, J.Anton, Salgado, Senn) 1:48.98, 6-6. Newton B (Crawford, Peters, Arrowsmith, Peters) 2:08.88, 8-6. Newton C (Olson, Oller, Hatch, Chappell Deckert) 2:11.52-x, 10-11. Newton D (Smith, Harder, Grant, Dorzweiler) 2:25.57-x, 14-14. Newton E (Toribio, Thurber, James, Ballinger) 2:34.63-x, 15-15. Newton G (Allen, Archibald, Buller, Frank) 2:50.74-x, 16-16. Newton F (Kelley, Cechova, Aguilar, Porter) 2:52.36-x.

100-yd. backstroke — 2-1. A.Penner 1:08.79, 7-6. E.Penner 1:23.25, 11-10. Smith 1:31.15, Dorzweiler 1:40.59-x.

100-yd. breaststroke — 1-1. Schroeder 1:13.03, 6-5. Teeter 1:29.55, 12-12. Peters 1:42.51, Hatch 1:40.59-x.

400-yd. freestyle relay — 1-1. Newton A (Schroeder, L.Anton, Salgado, Senn) 4:07.33, 5-4. Newton B (Crawford, Arrowsmith, E.Penner, A.Penner) 4:40.52.