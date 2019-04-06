Gov. Laura Kelly signed a bill clarifying the state government's role in liquor enforcement and taxation of retailers making use of new authority to sell strong beer.

The law cleaned up language of bills approved in 2017 and 2018 that opened cereal-malt beverage retail establishments April 1 to sales of beer containing no more than 6 percent alcohol. It also clarified the Kansas Department of Revenue would have enforcement authority for retail sales violations regarding strong beer.

It addition, the law made clear retail sales of liquor, cereal-malt beverages and nonalcoholic malt beverages were subject to the state's liquor enforcement tax.

"I know that April 1 has brought new challenges, as well as new opportunities for these small Kansas-owned businesses," Kelly said. "I encourage Kansas shoppers to continue to choose to shop at local businesses where the profits and tax dollars support the local economy."

The governor also signed five other bills Thursday to bring the total number affirmed by Kelly to 18 during her first months in office.

Kelly signed into law House Bill 2104 requiring as of July 1 that law enforcement officers provide oral and written notice to people asked to participate in a test for driving under the influence.

The new law clarified refusal to submit to and complete a test or tests would result in suspension of the person's driving privileges for one year. In addition, the notice would make clear a test failure would result in suspension of a driver's license for 30 days to one year.

The governor signed House Bill 2211, allowing courts to waive or reduce driver's license reinstatement fees if the payment would impose "manifest hardship on that person or that person's immediate family." The change is effective July 1.

Kelly also affirmed a bill mandating the minimum course duration of four hours for a vehicle accident prevention course. Under Senate Bill 94, individuals would be required to use a driver training curriculum recognized by a state or federal agency.