The Newton High School baseball team dropped a pair of games to Andover Friday night in non-league play at Klein-Scott Field.

Newton lost 12-2 and 6-2. Stats were not available at deadline.

“It was a tough night for us offensively and a tough night for us on the infield,” Newton coach Mark George said. “We had a chance to get ourselves out of innings. We’re extending innings because we’re not making the routine play. Andover did a nice job of putting the ball in play with two strikes. They are very comfortable hitting with two strikes. We did not appear to be as comfortable hitting with two strikes. We were hitting a lot of balls in the air. We had trouble generating any kind of momentum offensively. The pitching staff wasn’t bad. We got off to slow starts. Andover had a lot more hard contact than we did. Camden Fenwick came in and pitched well and gave us a chance to win. He finished the game, shutting them out. Zach Kennell had a nice night at first base. He brought a lot of energy to the field.”

Newton drops to 0-5 and hosts Salina South at 4 p.m. Tuesday.