Shawnee County is officially in the market for a solid waste director.

At Monday morning's meeting, which lasted about 25 minutes, Shawnee County Commissioners Bob Archer, Kevin Cook and Bill Riphahn voted 3-0 to approve the hiring of a person to oversee the county's solid waste division, which provides trash and recycling services for individuals in Topeka and throughout the county.

The change in job description would separate the position that currently is held by Curt Niehaus, who is serving as director of both Shawnee County Public Works and Shawnee County Solid Waste.

Commissioners had delayed a vote on the recommended job change from their March 28 meeting after Cook requested additional information on the financial aspects of the job split.

Angela Lewis, Shawnee County's human resources director, said at Monday's meeting that the solid waste job would pay a minimum salary in the range of $80,000. Niehaus' salary would remain unchanged at $117,000.

Under the current arrangement, $89,000 of Niehaus' salary is financed through fees paid to the solid waste department.

At a commission meeting on March 28, Cook suggested that if the county split the positions and hired a solid waste director, the responsibility for paying Niehaus' entire salary would shift to the public works department.

However, at Monday's meeting, Betty Greiner, director of administrative services for Shawnee County, said studies showed that Niehaus' salary is commensurate for a public works director without the added responsibility of managing a county's solid waste department.

The recommendation to separate the jobs was made March 6 by the county's solid waste management committee, of which Archer serves as chairman.

After a brief discussion at Monday's meeting, it was determined that Niehaus would provide oversight for the solid waste position after a new director for that department was hired. However, Niehaus wouldn't be responsible for day-to-day management of the solid waste department.

Archer requested that the job opening for the solid waste director be posted after the commission meeting ended on Monday.

Archer also noted that Shawnee County's solid waste department generates about $10 million to $12 million annually from fees charged to customers.

Archer told Niehaus he would have a full plate with a number of projects this spring on the public works side, including the ongoing S.E. 29th Street project and the effects of the rough winter on county roads and bridges.

In other action Monday, commissioners:

• Approved 3-0 a request to fill three vacant road maintenance positions at a salary, including benefits, of $43,658.48 each before July 1, increasing to $44,009.67 after that time.

• Approved 3-0 a request to fill a vacant emergency preparedness and community outreach specialist position at an annual salary, including benefits, of $62,350, with funding by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment Local Preparedness grant.

• Heard from Lewis about a job fair to be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesday in the basement of the Shawnee County Courthouse, 200 S.E. 7th.

"We have lots of open positions," Lewis said, "and we're looking to get them filled as soon as possible."