John Knight is leaving the job he has held for about 19 years as director of Shawnee County's Parks and Recreation Department.

The county government on Monday afternoon made public the agenda for Thursday's county commission meeting, which said Commissioners Bob Archer, Bill Riphahn and Kevin Cook near the end of their 9 a.m. meeting will consider acknowledging they have received notice from Knight announcing his "resignation/retirement."

No further details could be found in that agenda or in the agenda packet for Thursday's meeting, which was posted on the county website.

"Out of respect to the county commission, they deserve the opportunity to discuss and consider this item," Knight said in an email Monday evening to The Capital-Journal. "I will be happy to discuss this item with you and the media after they have considered the item at their meeting on Thursday."

Knight, 57, had already updated his personal Facebook page Monday evening to identify himself as being the county's former parks and recreation director.

Knight has been an employee of Shawnee County Parks and Recreation since 1989 and its director since 2000.

The parks and recreation director serves at the pleasure of the county commission.

That consists of Bob Archer, Kevin Cook and Bill Riphahn, a former Shawnee County parks and recreation employee who was elected to the commission in November, retired from his parks and recreation job in December and was sworn into office in January.

Cook said Monday evening that he had learned in a phone call from Knight that he was leaving.

"I'm very, very sad to see him go," Cook said. "It's a great loss for Shawnee County."

Knight's accomplishments include having overseen the consolidation of city of Topeka and Shawnee County parks and recreation departments under county control beginning Jan. 1, 2012.

Knight also played a key role in 2008 in founding the Shawnee County Parks and Recreation Foundation, a public-private partnership used to finance parks and recreation improvements that is now known as the Parks For All Foundation.