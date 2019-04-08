Today's Birthday (04/08/19). Strength grows through diversity, especially this year. Professional growth comes with consistent action. Discover hidden gold. Home renovations and upgrades nurture your family this summer, before your work calls you in new directions. Next winter brings professional accomplishments that inspire domestic changes. Explore, savor and discover.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Writing and creative projects blossom. It's easier to concentrate. Brilliant ideas abound. Your heart and intellect are in alignment. Avoid distractions and illusions. Everything seems possible.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is a 9 -- Profit through communications. Monitor to maintain positive cash flow. A lucrative door opens. Move quickly, and grab it. Imagine even greater successes while staying in action.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is a 9 -- You're more assertive today and tomorrow. Verify the investment of time and money before launching into a new personal project. Discover a stroke of genius.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is a 6 -- Finish your work in private over the next few days. Slow down. Avoid controversy or fussing. Consider options before making a decision. Set long-range goals.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Teamwork gets a big job done. Communicate with your community. Invite participation. Ask for what the project needs. Share resources and valuable information.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Pursue professional opportunities. Sign contracts, and launch creative projects. Keep to practical priorities. Work could cut into your personal time. Make it worth it.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- The news could affect your travel plans. Expand your horizons. Make long-distance connections. Resist the temptation to spend frivolously. Reach out and explore.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Communication benefits your shared finances. Stick to basics. Coordinate your efforts for a common goal. Avoid wasting money. A rush job could interrupt scheduled programming.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Compromise and work out solutions with your partner over the next few days. Coordinate your efforts for greater ease. Encourage each other. Collaborate.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Physical action gets results today and tomorrow. Address an uncomfortable situation head on. Use finesse rather than force. Practice for gentle strength and ease.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is a 7 -- Romantic illusions could dissipate. Things may not be as they seemed. A temporary clash between love and money could erupt. Inspire another with your example.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Home improvement projects benefit from physical action, communication and creativity. Avoid reckless spending. Clear clutter, and toss the superfluous. Nurture your family.