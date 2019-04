WEEKLY

BOOKINGS

Monday, April 1

Jane Antha Wu, 49, Wichita, Failure to Appear.

Timothy Montrel Phillips, 40, Wichita, Probation Violation.

Hunter Tyler Mitchell, 18, Oxford, Probation Violation (Serve Sentence).

Darren Matthew Miller, 30, Wichita, Possession of Opiate / Theft / Possession of Paraphernalia.

Daniel Michael Linder, 27, Wellington, Probation Violation (3 Day Quick Dip).

Allyson Suzzanne Krenek, 38, Wellington, Domestic Battery / Criminal Damage to Property.

Brianna Amber Hibbard, 22, Wichita, Probation Violation (Serve Sentence).

Jeremy Lee Harris, 44, Arkansas City, Arson / Transmit;communicate false information to request emergency service assistance.

Raquel Lynette Clark, 37, Wichita, Failure to Appear.

Tuesday, April 2

Steven Richard Williams, 42, Winfield, Failure to Appear (Serve Sentence).

David Rolland Rush, 58, Arkansas City, Driving Under Influence.

Mariah Ruth Pruitt, 18, Wellington, Criminal Damage to Property.

Tori Deann Bagby, 24, Oxford, Probation Violation.

Wednesday, April 3

Da Maggio Zrtez Devon Johnson, 19, Wellington, Criminal Damage to Property / Theft.

Nathanael Guereque-Lozoya, 48, Wichita, Failure to Appear.

Friday, April 5

Christie Leara, 46, Wichita, Theft of prop/services; Misdemeanor/Possession of opiate opium narcotic or certain stimulant.

Michael Joseph Stieb IV, 35, Wichita, Failure to appear.

Anthony Lee Romero, 24, Wichita, Failure to appear.

Da Maggio Zrtez Devon Johnson, 19, Wellington, Probation Violation:(Arrest and Detain) X 2.

Bobbie Sue Hazen, 35, Wichita, Failure to appear: (Serving Sentence: 90 days).

Rhonda Rae Espinoza, 53, Hutchinson, Failure to appear/Criminal damage to property.

Justin Frank Eagle, 41, Wellington, Serving Sentence 48 hrs.

Belinda Lynne Davis, 55, Wichita, Theft of prop/services;/ Possession of opiate opium narcotic or certain stimulant/Use/possess w/intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body.

Saturday, April 6

Michael Jordan Terry, 25, Wellington, Domestic battery;/Criminal damage to property;/Violation of protection order.

Melody Jean Terry, 44, Wellington, Interference with LEO; unknown circumstance.

Joshua Clayton Rikard, 37, Wellington, Driving under the influence of drug or combination of drugs.

Lottie Lavon English, 44, Caldwell, Probation Violation.

Brock Eugene Collins, 52, Wichita, Serving Sentence (1 day).

Sunday, April 7

Joan Adassa Robinson, 29, Wichita, Serving sentence (5 DAYS).

James Steven-Michael Mangum, 28, Wichita, Driving while license cancelled/suspended/revoked/Failure to appear.

Heidi Lynn Jackson, 32, Wichita, Serving Sentence (1 Day).

Michael Demarcus Hampton, 32, Wichita, Possession of marijuana:/Driving while license cancelled/suspended/revoked/Vehicle liability insurance required.