

National Library Week: April 8, Hutchinson Public Library, 901 N Main St, Hutchinson. Hutchinson Public Library invites you to celebrate National Library Week with us through April 13 by supporting libraries and library workers. The theme this year is "Libraries equal Strong Communities." Participate in a family scavenger hunt, tour our newly renovated Kansas Room and see our interactive database and Kindle displays. Monday is Library Advocacy Day. The 2019 State of America's Libraries Report is released, including the "Top Ten Frequently Challenged Books of 2018." Comfort and Joy food truck will north of the library.

Get Everyone Outdoors Month: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 8, Dillon Nature Center, 3002 E. 30th Ave, Hutchinson. Get everyone outdoors with our annual GEO Month at Dillon Nature Center. Free and low-cost, family-friendly events all April long to celebrate time in the great outdoors. Check out the lineup on the DNC Facebook page.

D&D 5e Campaign: 6:30 p.m. April 8, PFLAG Hutchinson, 8 East 13th, Hutchinson. We're starting our journey to find the Crystal Gems. Join us every other Monday as we continue our campaign through a dragon-infested world. Ages 25 and under welcome!

