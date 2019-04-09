The Bethel College men’s and women’s tennis teams each finished 2-1 in a string of KCAC dual meets in recent days.

The women fell to Southwestern 8-1, beat Bethany in a 9-0 forfeit and beat Sterling College 6-3.

The Bethel men fell to Southwestern 8-1, beat Bethany 5-4 and beat Sterling 6-3. The men’s win over Bethany was the first in more than 10 years. The last three meetings were 9-0 Bethany wins.

Both the Southwestern men and women received votes in the NAIA team rankings.

For the men against Southwestern, Zachary Shima claimed the Threshers’ sole win, coming at sixth singles 6-4, 2-6, 10-8 tie-breaker.

Against Bethany, Ryan LaCombe, Jordan Singh and Shima each claimed a win in singles. Nolan Schrader and Gabe Johnson; and Shima and LaCombe won in doubles.

The sole win for the Bethel women against Southwestern went to Cheyenne Miles at fifth singles in split sets with a tie-breaker, 3-6, 7-5, 10-8.

Scores in the Sterling match have not been received at deadline.

The Bethel women are 7-2, 4-1 in KCAC play. The men are 4-5, 3-2 in KCAC play. Bethel plays at 3 p.m. Thursday at Tabor.

WOMEN

Southwestern 8, Bethel 1

SINGLES — Contador SW def. Serena Wong B 6-0, 6-4; Schorgheber SW def. Jennifer Harrison B 6-2, 6-1; Kindred SW def. Erica Ebenkamp B 6-0, 4-6, 10-8; Feible SW def. Mallory Meier B 6-4, 6-0; Cheyenne Miles B def. Powers SW 3-6, 7-5, 10-8; Janson SW def. Kaci Wilson B 6-3, 1-6, 10-3.

DOUBLES — Contador-Schorgheber SW def. Wong-Harrison B 8-3; McMinn-Kindred SW def. Meier-Ebenkamp B 8-0; Powers-Feible SW def. Miles-Wilson B 8-3.

Bethel 9, Bethany 0

Bethany open at all flights

Bethel 6, Sterling 3

Scores not reported

MEN

Southwestern 8, Bethel 1

SINGLES — Morel-Tabor SW def. Nolan Schrader B 6-2, 6-3; Bracoo SW def. Dylan Miera B 6-1, 7-5; Hawthorp SW def. Gabe Johnson B 6-1, 6-2; Contreraz SW def. Ryan LaCombe B 6-2, 6-4; Mann SW def. Jordan Singh B 6-3, 4-6, 10-5; Zachary Shima B def. Ramirez SW 6-4, 2-6, 10-8.

DOUBLES — Bracoo-Contreras SW def. Johnson-Schrader B 8-6; Poi-Morel-Tabor SW def. Singh-Miera B 8-1; Hawthorpe-Ramos SW def. Shima-LaCombe B 8-4.

Bethel 5, Bethany 4

SINGLES — Edward Sengai, Bethany def. Nolan Schrader, Bethel 6-4, 6-3; Raul Rivero, Bethany def. Dylan Miera, Bethel 6-0, 6-3; Manuel Lopez-Videla, Bethany def. Gabe Johnson, Bethel 6-1, 6-2; Ryan LaCombe, Bethel def. Brandon Sopina, Bethany 3-0, retired; Jordan Singh, Bethel def. Andrew Wilter, Bethany 6-2, 6-1; Zachary Shima, Bethel def. Augusto Vinueza, Bethany 6-1, 6-0.

DOUBLES — Johnson-Schrader, Bethel def. Sopina-Lopez-Videla, Bethany 8-6; Sengai-Rivero, Bethany def. Singh-Miera, Bethel 8-3; Shima-LaCombe, Bethel def. Witter-Vinueza, Bethany 8-3.

Bethel 6, Sterling 3

Scores not reported