The National Junior College Athletic Association Board of Directors voted last week at its annual meeting in Richmond, Va., for Hutchinson to continuing hosting the NJCAA Division I Volleyball Championship in November 2021 and 2023. Visit Hutch has hosted the NJCAA DI Volleyball Championship for the past two years and under their current contract will continue to be the host in 2019.

“While we would have liked to been awarded all three years that we proposed, we understand the NJCAA’s philosophy on rotating championship host communities and are still thrilled we get to continue to welcome the DI volleyball teams to Hutchinson,” said LeAnn Cox, vice president of operations and tourism for Visit Hutch, in a press release.

The NJCAA Division I Volleyball Championship features 16 teams in a false double-elimination format. The 16 teams are comprised of 14 district champions and two at-large bids. The national tournament will take place on two courts during the first two days at the Hutchinson Sports Arena, and third-day matches will be played on a single court.

“We have seen a tremendous amount of support from the Hutchinson community over the last two years, and we are extremely grateful for that. Without the support of our Host Committee and fantastic volunteers, we would not have been able to host this championship successfully. The Hutchinson Sports Arena is an excellent venue, and the entire community has welcomed the championship with open arms,” Cox said.

Hutchinson will also be the host for the 2020 NJCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championship for the eighth time. Additionally, the NJCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship is four years into a 25-year contract that will keep that national tournament in Hutchinson through 2041.

“We value the long-standing relationship with the NJCAA, and we are excited to continue hosting their championship events over the coming years,” said Cox.

Mid-Kansas All-Star Classic set for Saturday

The Hutchinson Community College Quarterback Club will be hosting the 41st annual Mid-Kansas All-Star Classic on Saturday at the Hutchinson Sports Arena. This event showcases some of the elite high school basketball players from the state.

The girls game begins at 1 p.m. and will have a 3-point contest at halftime. Nickerson coach Jon McLean and Haven coach Dwight Roper have been selected to guide the American and National teams, respectively.

The American team includes Bri Rutherford (South Central), Presley Barton (Mill Valley), Blair Hollenbeck (Pretty Prairie), Madison Haney (Ulysses), Brylee Engelland (Nickerson), Paiton Bruce (Andale), Alexandria Altum (Nickerson), Morgan Schrag (Pretty Prairie) and Hannah Askew (South Gray).

The National team includes Arie Roper (Haven), Kara Heimerman (Garden Plain), Kaitlyn Rasmussen (Pratt), Jada Mayberry (Kapaun Mount Carmel), Kiley Seidl (Hutchinson), Olivia Shank (Trinity Catholic), Jordan Barlow (Haven), Jayla Bynum (Hutchinson) and Jordan Galliher (Trinity Catholic).

The boys game begins at 3 p.m. and will have a slam dunk contest at halftime. Hutchinson Blue Dragons assistant coaches Brian Miller (American) and Cortland Carney (National) will be guiding their respective all-star teams.

The American team includes Josh Bridgewater (Trinity Catholic), Tate Webster (Hutchinson), Clayton Hood (Derby), Kaleb Dale (Haven), Jaylen Randle (Wichita East), Noah Sowers (Derby), Devin Finley (Central Christian), Kaleb Hammeke (Trinity Catholic), Izaiah Hale (Wichita Heights) and Elex Banks (Salina South).

The National team includes Jake Alexander (McPherson), Jaden Okon (Wichita Heights), Johnny Murdock (Wichita Southeast), Payton Froese (Inman), Hunter Jones (Nickerson), Jack Neal (Trinity Catholic), Alex Hammersmith (Trinity Catholic), Zac Burton (Augusta), Andrew O’Brien (Halstead) and Trenton Driskill (Valley Center).

Doors open at noon with spectators asked to enter through the east side of the Hutchinson Sports Arena. The cost of admission is $5 for adults, $3 for students, children 5 years and younger will be admitted for free.