HAVEN - Haven USD 312 closed the low-enrollment Partridge Grade School in May 2018 and has been trying to sell the building in the town of about 240 residents.

Potentially, the school board could opt to have the former school and a nearby bus barn in Partridge auctioned.

The current asking price for the school building, constructed in 2000, is $300,000. The price put on a nearby bus barn is $35,000.

In March, the board said no to a contingency proposal from Plainview Mennonite Church, which proposed $100,000, but the purchase was contingent on receiving a grant.

Alan Howard, owner-broker of Results Realty LLC, which carries the property listing, was asked to describe to the board Monday night how an auction would work. He advised the board to sell the facility and desks, chairs, tables and other furnishings as a whole. That approach would make “more dollars and cents for the district," he said.

Also, he said, the furnishings could be “a little bit more of a lure” for a church, school, or call center eyeing the property and needing desks or chairs.

Advertising costs and the typical 5 percent auctioneer’s commission - that’s what Howard would charge as auctioneer - would affect the district’s proceeds from a sale, as well as attorney fees and closing costs.

If the board authorized an auction but then opted not to sell the property, that would be detrimental, Howard said. Also, advertising the auction but selling it to a buyer before the auction occurs “really wrecks the credibility down the trail" of the district, Howard said.

How many would be interested in the auction, board member Dustin Carmichael asked Howard. That’s really hard to tell, Howard said. “This is highly specialized,” he said of the property.

There have been no new offers, but a church group out of the Wichita area has made an inquiry, Howard said.

School Board President Bryce Matteson said the board may decide at its May 13 meeting whether to proceed with an auction.

During winter months when the building has been heated, the expense of the vacant school is about $1,500 to $2,000 monthly, according to Superintendent Clark Wedel. A water leak caused damage. Wedel was pleased with the repairs.

School board redesign

Haven USD schools have been planning this year for the redesign of their delivery of education in 2019-2020. That spurred Haven school board member Jessica Schmidt to consider how the school board could redesign its meetings to condense the agenda and possibly provide snacks in addition to mints. The Haven board meeting starts at 6 a.m.

School districts across Kansas responded to an inquiry from USD 312. A number said they are able to keep the meeting under two hours or within two and a half hours.

On the food question, responses ranged widely:

Brewster USD 314: A local grocery store puts together a brown sack meal for everyone who requests one.Southern Lyon County USD 252 supplies anything from pizza to sandwiches for board members and occasionally the superintendent grills something.Galena USD 499 orders dinner for board members to eat before the start of the meeting.Skyline USD 438’s food service prepares a small sheet cake or dessert.Attica USD 511 board members used to have snacks but with members on a health kick, that’s been reduced to coffee and water.

Haven USD's meeting Monday took less than two hours, and snacks were provided.