Four Topeka city councilmen said Tuesday evening they could support the city government's seeking to use tax-increment financing to attract development to specific places where developers currently show no interest, such as White Lakes Center.

Councilmen Brendan Jensen, Mike Lesser, Jeff Coen and Doug Mays voiced support for that move.

"I think this is fantastic," Jensen said.

Still, Councilwoman Karen Hiller questioned whether the city should spend staff time creating a TIF district that might not work.

City manager Brent Trout asked the council for input about the concept of a city-driven TIF during the council's weekly meeting, where members discussed available economic development incentives and how the city might take advantage of them.

Kansas statute allows government entities to create TIF districts at the request of developers to help offset development costs. Such districts are often driven by developers, who pay off costs over a period of up to 20 years using the increase in property tax and sales tax revenues generated by the properties involved.

State law also allows government entities to create TIF districts to try to attract developers.

Trout said Tuesday the city could identify blighted areas where it would like to see development, then establish TIF districts there "so that if someone was interested all they would have to do is bring to us a TIF plan for the redevelopment that they would like to do in that particular area."

In a meeting that lasted more than four hours, the council also learned from attorney Bob Johnson that Petco plans to move out of its store at 1930 S.W. Wanamaker Road and into a new site at the southeast corner of S.W. 17th and Wanamaker Road.

The council and Mayor Michelle De La Isla took no action after hearing Johnson — representing Fort Wayne, Ind.-based Equity Investment Group Wanamaker, LLC — talk about EIG's request that the city establish a community improvement district.

The mayor and council are scheduled next week to consider approving the CID. It would levy an additional 1 percent sales tax at the retail properties EIG owns — including a former K mart building — at the southeast corner of S.W. 17th and Wanamaker Road.

The revenues would be used over 22 years to reimburse investment in a proposed $31.4 million project to redevelop that property.

One business occupant of the area for which the CID is proposed will be Petco, which will move there from its current site after its lease expires, Johnson said.

About three and a half hours into Tuesday's meeting, the mayor and council voted 7-2-1 to postpone action on their agenda's final four items until their April 16 meeting and schedule that day's meeting to begin at 5 p.m. instead of the usual 6 p.m. start time.

One item deferred was a proposal to set the mayor and council's priorities for their upcoming process of crafting the city's 2020 budget.

The other three were all being postponed for the second straight week. Those were:

• Trout's proposed 2020-2022 Capital Improvement Budget and 2020-2029 Capital Improvement Plan, with the latter totaling more than $791 million.

• A proposal to authorize the issuance of revenue bonds to finance water, water pollution and stormwater projects in the CIB.

• A proposal to earmark more than $3.19 million in additional funding to carry out the first phase of a project to renovate the building at 215 S.E. 7th and 214 S.E. 8th, which houses City Hall, Topeka Municipal Court and the Topeka Performing Arts Center.

Council members Jensen, Coen, Lesser, Hiller, Sylvia Ortiz, Tony Emerson and Mike Padilla voted in favor of the deferral. Council members Mays and Sandra Clear dissented. De La Isla abstained.

In other business Tuesday evening, the mayor and council:

• Voted 7-2, with Ortiz and Clear dissenting and De La Isla not having a vote, to approve a measure regulating the use of electric-assisted scooters in Topeka by imposing restrictions related to speed, age, operation and parking. Council members approved three amendments to the measure before passing it.

• Discussed but took no action regarding Trout's latest proposed draft of a measure that would outline the purpose and guidelines for the housing trust fund the city maintains.

• Heard a report on the city's financial operations for the fourth quarter of last year from Jessica Lamendola, the city's administrative and financial services director. She said she expected the city's general fund to finish with a surplus for 2018.

• Met behind closed doors in executive session for 30 minutes to discuss confidential employment matters pertaining to non-elected personnel.