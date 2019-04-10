Local students are among the 25 who will serve as VIP Student Ambassadors for the 2019-2020 academic school year at Fort Hays State University.

Three returning ambassadors will be joined by 22 new ambassadors.

Ambassadors serve as official representatives for FHSU at a variety of special events, including Homecoming, athletic activities, presidential dinners and other gatherings. Students must be full-time undergraduate students with a minimum 2.5 grade point average and be able to assist with nine to 10 events per year.

Brandon Pfizenmaier, a sophomore majoring in accounting, and a Ottawa High School graduate, was selected.