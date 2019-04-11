The Leavenworth County Commission had its first meeting Wednesday with five members.

“It’s a very exciting day for me personally because we now have five county commissioners,” said Janette Labbee-Holdeman.

Labbee-Holdeman helped spearhead a group called Give Me Five, which advocated for the expansion of the County Commission from three members to five.

The group collected signatures to have the expansion issue placed on the ballot in last November’s election. And the measure was approved by Leavenworth County voters.

A special election was conducted last month to select commissioners to represent the commission’s new 4th and 5th districts. Chad Schimke was elected to the 4th District seat, and Mike Stieben won the race for the 5th District.

The two men were sworn in last week. And Wednesday’s meeting marked their first as commissioners.

Labbee-Holdeman addressed commissioners during a public comment portion of the meeting. She thanked Schimke and Stieben for running for the new positions.

Commission Chairman Doug Smith welcomed the two commissioners at the start of the meeting.

Also Wednesday, commissioners approved a $1.916 million bid from Leavenworth Excavation & Equipment Company, or Lexeco, to pave sections of four roads as part of the county’s Dust Abatement Program.

Commissioner Vicky Kaaz recused herself from the discussion about the bid and the vote. Kaaz has a family connection to Lexeco. But Kaaz said she does not have a financial stake in terms of ownership in the company.

The project will pave 174th Street between Kansas and Metro avenues, Kansas Avenue between 166th and 178th streets, 166th Street between Cantrell Road and Metro Avenue, and Stillwell Road between 158th and 170th streets.

County officials sought bids for paving the roads using what is known as a chip and seal process. Officials also sought alternate bids for paving the roadways with asphalt.

Lexeco submitted a $1.344 million base bid to pave the roads with the chip and seal process.

Commissioners approved the alternate bid from Lexeco to have the roads paved with asphalt.

County Administrator Mark Loughry said one of the reasons county staff recommended approval of the alternate bid is because some chip and seal roads in the county did not hold up very well during the recent winter.

County officials will soon be soliciting bids for two additional groups of road pavement projects as part of the county’s Dust Abatement Program.

Commissioners voted Wednesday to request another alternate bid for the future projects. This alternate bid will be for another method of paving roads with asphalt that may be cheaper than the method used by the county in the past.

