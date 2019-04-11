Kris Kobach appears to be auditioning for a top job in President Donald Trump's administration, defending hard-line immigration policies in frequent TV and radio appearances and promoting a three-step plan for solving the border crisis.

The former Kansas secretary of state's flurry of activity began two weeks before Kirstjen Nielsen's resignation as Homeland Security secretary directed a spotlight toward possible replacements. Kobach's willingness to carry out legally provocative immigration policies makes him an obvious candidate to take over for Nielsen, but his ability to secure U.S. Senate confirmation remains in doubt.

Nielsen abruptly resigned over the weekend as anti-immigration conservatives intensified scrutiny of her efforts to repel huddled masses on the southern border. Kobach had already outlined actions the administration could take immediately in a plan that revolves around the creation of confined camps, or "processing centers," for detained families.

Asylum seekers enter the United States through checkpoints along the border with Mexico and plead for relief from violence, human trafficking or drought. They are tracked with an electronic monitoring device, and their case is assigned to a federal judge.

Kobach's idea is to deploy judges and a fleet of planes to border towns, along with thousands of mobile home trailers from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

As Fox Business Network host Lou Dobbs complained that Nielsen was working against the president last week, Kobach explained how such a processing system would work.

"When someone comes in and claims asylum, we don't release them for six months onto the streets of the United States," Kobach said. "We process them right there in that camp where they have three square meals, they're living in a nice mobile home, and then as soon as they're done, as soon as the claim is rejected, they're on the next plane back home.

"And then the people back home suddenly realize, hey, he just left two weeks ago and yet he's back. Maybe going in these caravans isn't such a great deal anymore."

Dobbs gushed over Kobach's "brilliant" ideas.

"You've just come up with more answers in five minutes than we've heard from the Department of Homeland Security in quite some time," Dobbs said.

Ethan Corson, executive director of the Kansas Democratic Party, said Kobach's plan sounds cruel and inhumane.

"It seems like a plan for more costly and time-consuming litigation that would do nothing to actually make us more safe, but it would serve his perpetual goal of staying in the news," Corson said.

Clearly, Corson said, Kobach is auditioning for a job.

In addition to making the rounds on Fox News programs, Kobach has been featured in several "exclusive" reports at Breitbart, the far-right commentary website for which Kobach is a contributing author.

Before Nielsen's departure, Kobach told Breitbart he would consider being Trump's immigration czar, as long as the position wields real power and isn't just a "fantasy title."

"If the president feels the need to tap me to serve, I’m certainly going to consider that," Kobach said.

Kobach, who said last year that he turned down several offers from the White House so he could run for governor, was an early supporter of Trump and led the president's commission on voter fraud.

Democrat Laura Kelly's victory in the November governor's race may have bruised Kobach's standing with the Trump administration. Kobach was a loser who failed to capitalize on the president's October rally in Topeka.

Although Trump joked about his desire to bring Kobach into the administration, confirmation for a Cabinet post seemed unlikely because of the relentless pursuit of controversial immigration policies that made Kobach a nationally known figure, along with financial ties to white nationalist sympathizers and a long list of failures in court.

Now, the combination of Kobach's role as an informal adviser to the president and interest in the seat held by U.S. Sen. Pat Roberts has reshaped the conversation. Roberts, a Republican from Kansas, announced in January he intends to retire.

On Monday, Breitbart promoted the idea that Republicans could be persuaded to confirm Kobach for DHS secretary in exchange for keeping him out of next year's Senate race.

Roberts said the makeup of the Senate makes it extremely difficult for any nominee to be confirmed, "and it is only going to get worse."

“This body has six Democrats currently running for president who wish to obstruct the president’s agenda at all costs," Roberts said. "Kris and I have discussed this. I have supported Kris Kobach in the past, and I have supported every one of Trump’s nominees, but ultimately this will be the president’s decision."

Kobach launched a TV tour in support of his immigration ideas in late March, when he also took part in an Intelligence Squared debate in New York City. The debate topic was whether the Republican party should nominate Trump for president next year. Kobach joined Fox News columnist Liz Peek in defending the president against former U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake, a Republican from Arizona, and New York Times columnist Bret Stephens.

After leaving state office in January, Kobach took a position with We Build the Wall — an organization that raises private money in support of constructing a wall along the U.S. border with Mexico. Kobach references his work with the organization while presenting his three-part plan for solving the border crisis.

First, Kobach would have DHS publish new regulations that allow U.S. authorities to detain entire families, sidestepping legal restrictions that prevent the former policy of separating children from their parents. The regulation, Kobach said, will stop caravans from using children as get-out-of-jail-free cards. The second phase of the plan involves creation of the detention camps.

The plan also calls for the Treasury to prohibit money transfers to Mexico by people who can't document a lawful presence in the U.S. Kobach values the transfers at more than $20 billion per year.

Kobach reasons that Mexico will be pressured into contributing $5 billion to help build the wall. Additionally, Mexico would have to agree to take responsibility for the citizenship of any asylum seeker who crosses into Mexico on the way to the U.S.

Elsa Goossen, a Topeka native and legal assistant with the American Civil Liberties Union in New Mexico, said the United States can only flourish when human rights and dignity are respected for all people. She witnessed the suffering of migrant families last year as she worked at an El Paso shelter that provides food and clothing for the families.

“Anyone who makes the wrenching decision to leave their home due to impossible living conditions has the right under U.S. and international law to seek asylum," Goossen said. "Indefensibly, the U.S. government has expanded its cruel machinery of detention and deportation instead of providing due process and protection to the courageous people arriving at the border."

NumbersUSA, which works to reduce immigration, endorsed Kobach this week for the role of DHS secretary, saying there is no one more qualified for the job.

In a Fox News interview Monday with Tucker Carlson, Kobach said he has been in the room with DHS leadership when the president delivered orders that were never carried out.

"There has been deliberate foot-dragging," Kobach said, "and I think that's why you're seeing the White House take the necessary steps to clean house at DHS and put people in, hopefully, who will quickly execute what the president orders."