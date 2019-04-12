It was a banner year for the Hesston High School FCCLA (Family Career and Community Leaders of America) program, truly.

Relaunching this year — after FCCLA had been discontinued at Hesston some time ago — the HHS program saw a great deal of success, as 10 of the 24 students in the program qualified for state competition in Wichita this week, contributing to a strong all-around showing.

"Everybody who went medaled," said HHS Family and Consumer Science teacher and FCCLA sponsor Dawn Clark. "Some of them were not very confident in their abilities when they went in, but they stuck with it and tried it. One of those, in particular, is now going to nationals in her competition."

That national qualifier is Shelby Kemp, who received a gold medal for her illustrated talk on how to "bag" hunger — a project to help collect food for the community/school resource center. Andrea Drouhard and Rachel Teeter also earned a gold medal for their illustrated talk.

Other Hesston medalists included Drew Hastings (silver, job interview); Jessica Waggoner, Oliver Krehbiel and Jaeden Latta (bronze, culinary arts); Faith Elliott (bronze, junior advocacy); and Jason Hech and Kirstin Moore (bronze, "Food Innovations").

Many of the STAR (Students Taking Action with Recognition) events that are part of the FCCLA competition tie directly to the FACS curriculum, and Clark had a lot of experience with both — which is why she wanted to relaunch the program, as well as the number of opportunities it presented students.

"Anything that I teach is a family/consumer science: human growth, nutrition/wellness, culinary arts, child development, interior design, personal finance. All of those, there's either a STAR event or they can do a project in relation to that and take it to competition. That's what I like is the broad range," Clark said.

While it took some time for Clark to get the FCCLA program reorganized, the students have really taken to the events offered in this initial year — like the culinary arts team.

For state competition, the culinary arts students were given a limited time to plan, gather equipment/ingredients and execute one of three randomly assigned menus for a panel of judges — a challenge that was particularly interesting to team member Jessica Waggoner.

"I've always liked to watch cooking shows like 'Chopped' and stuff like that, so it's kind of fun to be in one of those; it wasn't recorded or anything, but it was kind of that same environment," Waggoner said.

The culinary arts team was assigned a menu of pork, cauliflower and curry soup, sauteed cabbage and rice pilaf with 40 minutes of total prep time and an hour to cook the meal itself.

Participating at State FCCLA for the first year, the culinary arts team members noted there was a lot learned from the experience — like the expectations for cooking in an industrial kitchen.

"It's very professional compared to the home-style cooking environment," said team member Oliver Krehbiel.

Case in point, the Hesston team was docked on its score for not using the proper color-coded cutting board when preparing the pork — but those are things that come with experience, as well as resources. Competing against several larger, 5A schools, that difference became clear. Whereas those schools might have a chance to prepare for each menu variation on a weekly basis, the Hesston culinary arts team was able to prep for each menu once during the entire lead-up (August through April) to the state competition.

Other FCCLA members had similarly intense challenges, like the "Food Innovations" team of Hech and Moore — which was tasked with creating its own recipe (for candied cheesecake bites), food labeling, marketing plan, etc. Through it all, though, Clark noted she was proud of how her students handled themselves in their first year.

Moving forward, the first year of State FCCLA could prove to be quite the learning experience and Clark is hoping it helps to ingrain the intrinsic lessons of FCCLA all the more.

"First of all, it builds leadership and responsibility for any of the students involved in the competitive events. For my culinary arts students especially, it takes it to the next level where I'm not telling them how to do something, when to do it and defining it. They are responsible for figuring out how they're going to do it, who's going to do it and when, and they have that time they have to do it within. That's a challenge, I think, for any adult to create a four-course meal within an hour," Clark said. "All of these projects take a tremendous amount of work on the students' part, so when they follow through with their work and they do the work, then I am very proud of them that they have been rewarded to step out from districts and get to state. I hope that they saw their potential."