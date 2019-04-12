When I took my father to Health Ministries Clinic the other day, I was handed a medical information form to fill out. Front and center, right after they request your name and Social Security number, they ask for your “Gender Identification” and your “Sexual Orientation.” My elderly father was shocked and I was disturbed, so I questioned the Health Ministries CEO about the form. I was told that these new questions are a result of the clinic’s interpretation of the Affordable Care Act. While the clinic may have good intentions, Health Ministries appears to be a part of a larger societal effort to change traditional views of sexuality.

I am deeply concerned about the direction of our culture and how we allow it to change in subtle ways that can have severe unintended consequences. The more we allow radical changes in sexuality to become normalized, the greater chance there is of unhealthy social change that has not been well thought through.

One grievous example of unhealthy social change is public women’s restrooms allowing usage to any male who identifies as a female. This invasion of the privacy of women and girls is happening across the country and if we want to prevent it from coming here we have to make our voices heard. When the privacy women and especially young girls is violated, it breaks down their defenses. When their defenses are broken down they become more susceptible to abuse and sexual predation. Violation of privacy is in itself sexual abuse.

Though Health Ministries and other medical facilities may not intend to promote these societal changes, they need to think through how their actions may contribute to them. Please speak to Heath Ministries if you are concerned about this form. We must act to prevent unhealthy change with unintended consequences.

— Stan Epp, Newton

Hutchinson