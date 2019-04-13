The Newton High School baseball team suffered a setback Friday after a pair of losses to Derby in Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League Division I play at Klein-Scott Field.

Newton lost the first game 12-0 in six innings on the 10-run rule and the second game 11-1 in five innings.

“Today was one of our more challenging games offensively,” Newton coach Mark George said. “We wanted to put the ball in play more than we did tonight. Give Derby credit. They did a nice job of coming in and pounding the zone. They mixed two quality pitches. We didn’t put enough charges into baseballs. Matt (Eldridge) gave up a lot of contact, but the contact he was giving up was soft contact. That holds the possibility of getting outs. As the game went on, he was getting in and out of innings really fast. In the second game, we didn’t pound the zone like we needed to. The tempo wasn’t very good in the second game. Hitters for Derby did a good job of putting balls in play. We played better on defense today. There were some bright spots in our defense today. At the plate, we gave some at bats away.”

In the first game, Derby pitcher Grant Adler went five innings for the win, allowing two hits with a walk and seven strikeouts. Jackson Syring pitched the sixth inning, walking one.

Matt Eldridge lasted five innings for Newton, allowing eight earned runs on 13 hits with a walk and two strikeouts. Cole Lujano finished the game.

Derby scored in every inning but the fifth.

Hunter Igo went three for four hitting with two RBIs. Luke Stewart went two for four with two RBIs. Coleson Syring and Colten Nelson each went two for three with an RBI. Jackson Syring and Reid Liston each went two for four. Jackson Syring drove in a run.

Matt Seirer and Josh Edson each had a hit for Newton.

In the second game, Derby scored all of its runs in the first three innings. Newton scored in the bottom of the first inning on a Ben Schmidt RBI.

Grant Adler went two for four with three RBIs. Gavin Dupier went two for two with three RBIs. Bryce Atkinson went two for two with two RBIs. Kade Snodgrass also drove in two runs.

Reid Liston went 3.1 innings for Derby, allowing a hit with seven strikeouts and two walks. Tyler Farmer went 1.2 innings, allowing a run on three hits with a walk and a strikeout.

Gavin Cusick took the loss for Newton. Ian Akers and Griffin Davis also pitched.

Derby improves to 4-4, 4-2 in league play.

Newton is 1-8, 1-4 in league play, and plays at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at 9-0 Campus. Newton lost to Campus 11-0 in the season opener.

“We have to turn the page and get ready for next week,” George said. “We’ll be on the road for a while. We have a single game at Campus and then we play Valley Center and (Wichita East) Thursday. We have an opportunity to make progress and get a little better.”

First game

Derby;332;103;—12;16;1

Newton;000;000;—0;2;3

Adler (W), J.Syring 6 and Stewart. Eldridge (L), Lujano 6 and Seirer.

Second game

Derby;524;00;—11;13;1

Newton;100;00;—1;4;0

Farmer, Liston (W) 2 and Stewart, Knipfer 5; G.Cusick (L), Akers 2, G.Davis 4 and Seirer.