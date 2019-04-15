A University of Saint Mary student has been selected to participate in a prestigious work-study program this summer at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City, Missouri.

Adeline Pagan Sanchez was selected for the 2019 Andrew W. Mellon Undergraduate Summer Academy. The summer program will be held June 1-8.

Pagan Sanchez is one of only 11 students to be selected for the week-long program. Students were selected from a five-state region.

“This program is about opening the doors for minority students who are interested in the art world,” said Shelby Prindaville, assistant professor of art at USM.

Students will gain an understanding of art curation and other museum careers during individual and group projects, workshops, gallery tours, field trips and more.

“It’s a very intense academy,” Prindaville said. “The students will get a great chance to see what it’s like behind the scenes doing curatorial work professionally.”

The program is for students of ALANA descent. ALANA stands for African American, Latino, Asian and Native American.

The program aims to expand the diversity of curatorial opportunities in American art museums, according to a press release.

Students will be provided housing on the University of Missouri-Kansas City campus and receive a per diem totaling $350 to cover meals and incidentals.

Pagan Sanchez, 20, said she is a native of Puerto Rico and later moved to California to live with her mother.

Following the summer academy, two students will be awarded a two-year fellowship at the museum.

Pagan Sanchez is studying art at USM and is involved in a work-study program at the Goppert Gallery on campus.

“It’s a whole different world at the Nelson-Atkins,” Prindaville said. “Their collection is enormous.”

Pagan Sanchez said she is uncertain if she will choose museum work as a career, but is eager to learn what it’s about from professionals.

“This is a great opportunity,” she said.