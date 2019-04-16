KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Bethel College softball team dropped a pair of games to KCAC leader Avila University Saturday in Kansas City, Mo.

Bethel fell 10-2 and 8-0. The first game was called after six innings on the eight-run rule.

In the first game, Bethel trailed 3-2, but gave up four runs in the fifth inning and three more in the sixth.

Emily Walton hit a three-run home run for Avila. Mia Moreno went three for four hitting with two RBIs. Cierra McGee went two for three with two RBIs.

Jordan Hill went two for three hitting for Bethel. Emalee Overbay and Michelle Schrag each drove in a run.

Kayleigh Behymer went the distance for Avila, allowing two runs on six hits with a strikeout. Bethel’s Madison McDowell allowed eight earned runs on 13 hits with three walks and two strikeouts.

In the second game, Madison McKinney tossed a one-hitter for the Eagles, striking out three. Laura Pineda took the loss for Bethel, allowing six earned runs on 12 hits with three walks and a strikeout.

Avila took command of the game with a five-run third inning.

Reagan Eastabrooks went three for three with two RBIs. McKinney went two for three with two RBIs. McGee also drove in two runs.

Avila is 20-12, 14-2 in KCAC play.

Bethel drops to 10-15, 6-10 in KCAC play, and hosts Kansas Wesleyan at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

First game

Bethel;000;110;—2;6;2

Avila;210;043;—10;13;0

McDowell (L, 5-10) and Overbay; Behymer (W, 10-4) and Gearhart. HR — A: Walton (1). Time — 1:55.

Second game

Bethel;000;00;—0;1;2

Avila;105;11;—8;12;0

Pineda (L, 2-4) and Uznanski; McKinney (W, 7-3) and Morris. Time — 1:23.