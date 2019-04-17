Send events to:

life@salina.com

Wednesday 17

Airport Authority board meeting: 8 a.m., MJ Kennedy Air Terminal Conference Room, 3237 Arnold.

Brainy Babies: 9:30 a.m., Salina Public Library, 301 W. Elm. Ages birth to 2 years. No registration required.

Salina Area Veterans' Coffee Group: 9:30 a.m., Salina Innovation Foundation, 336 S. Santa Fe. Enter on north side through the red door.

Arts and Humanities Committee meeting : 4 p.m., Smoky Hill Museum, 211 W. Iron.

Parks and Recreation Advisory Board meeting: 4 p.m., Room 107, City-County Building, 300 W. Ash.

Convention of States Project meeting: 6:30 p.m., Tech Center Conference Room, Salina Public Library.

VFW Post 1432 bingo: Early-bird bingo 6:30 p.m., regular bingo at 6:50, 1108 W. Crawford.

Advanced Directive information night: 7 p.m., Hospice of Salina, 730 Holly Lane. (785) 452-6098.

Jolly Mixers dance with Triple Play: (Prom Night). 7 p.m., Muse Ballroom, 1700 Beverly. $6 per person.

Old Vinyl Night: 7 p.m., Ad Astra Books & Coffee House, 141 N. Santa Fe. Sign up for 20-minute slots on our Facebook page and play your favorite albums, or just enjoy the music.

ABILENE — Abilene Elks Club Bingo: 7 p.m., 417 N.W. Fourth.

DAMAR — Easter Cantata, "My Easter Story": 7:30 p.m., St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 107 Oak. Free will offering at the door. (785) 421-2017, jimmy_bettie@hotmail.com.

MINNEAPOLIS — Medicare Basics : New to Medicare. 6:30 p.m., Ottawa County Courthouse, 307 N. Concord. Register by calling (785) 309-5850, dwood@ksu.edu.

Thursday 18

Business Improvement District #1 board meeting: 7:30 a.m., Board Room, Salina Chamber of Commerce, 120 W. Ash.

Salina EDO April 2019 Board of Directors meeting: 8:30 a.m., Salina Innovation Foundation, 336 S. Santa Fe. The public is invited to tour the Salina Innovation Foundation. Board of directors meeting will convene after the tour. (785) 404-3131, mrobinson@salinaedo.org.

VFW Post 1432 Auxiliary bingo: Doors open at 11 a.m., bingo at 1p.m., 1108 W. Crawford.

Board of Zoning Appeals meeting: 4 p.m., Room 107, City-County Building, 300 W. Ash.

Free yoga for veterans with Melanie Back: 5:30 p.m., VFW Post 1432, 1108 W. Crawford.

9th Annual Art Open House: 6-8:30 p.m., Salina Central High School, 650 E. Crawford. The public, friends and families are invited; admission is free. (785) 309-3571, larry.cullins@usd305.com.

Big Joe Eddie in concert: 6 p.m., McCall Manor, 626 S. Third. Everyone welcome.

ABILENE — Kansas Water Authority meeting: 10 a.m., Abilene Civic Center/Convention Center, 1100 N. Sixth. www.kwo.ks.gov or (785) 296-3185.