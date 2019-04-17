It appears local governmental entities may not receive federal financial assistance to help with expenses related to the recent flooding of the Missouri River, according to an emergency management official.

The Missouri River was above its flood stage for the Leavenworth area 23 days in March and April. The river crested at a depth of 31.3 feet on March 23, making it the second worst flood on record. The flood stage for the Leavenworth area is 20 feet.

Two financial thresholds have to be met in order for local government entities to qualify for federal aid to help pay for costs associated with the flood. Flood-related expenses from government entities in Leavenworth County have to total about $288,000. And flood-related expenses across the state have to total about $4.2 million.

Kim Buchanan, deputy director of Leavenworth County Emergency Management, believes local government entities in Leavenworth County will meet their threshold. But based on preliminary numbers, it appears the threshold for the entire state may not be met.

Chuck Magaha, director of Leavenworth County Emergency Management, has estimated that expenses in Leavenworth County will total about $375,000.

Buchanan said preliminary numbers for statewide expenses total about $1.3 million.

Earlier forecasts had predicted the Missouri River would flood again this week in Leavenworth.

The river is on the rise in the Leavenworth area. But forecasters no longer believe it will reach flood stage.

A forecast posted Tuesday on a National Weather Service website predicts the river will crest Thursday at a depth of 17.7 feet.

