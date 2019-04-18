The new Arby’s Ottawa location will have a grand opening today at 10 a.m.

The franchise is part of the RB American Group LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Flynn Restaurant Group headquartered in Tulsa, Okla.

Many events are planned for the grand opening. Guests are invited to visit the new location at 2340 S. Princeton St. The Arby’s Prize Wheel will be available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with the chance to win free fries, shakes and other prizes.

The Ottawa location will be open on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

For more information, including details on employment opportunities, please visit www.work4arbys.com or www.Arbys.com.