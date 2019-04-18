Look for mostly cloudy conditions with a chance for rain and highs in the mid-60s on Thursday in Topeka.

The National Weather Service says highs on Friday should be around 67 degrees with sunny skies.

Warmer weather is on the way over the weekend, with highs in the mid- to upper-70s. A chance for rain is in the forecast for Easter Sunday.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service:

• Today: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 65. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

• Tonight: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

• Friday: Sunny, with a high near 67. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

• Friday night: Clear, with a low around 41. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

• Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 78. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

• Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

• Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

• Sunday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

• Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70.

• Monday night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

• Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69.

• Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

• Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 71.